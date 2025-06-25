Commentary: Just keeping Donald Trump in the room will be seen as a victory for NATO summit

BIRMINGHAM, England: When NATO leaders meet for their annual summit in The Hague on Wednesday (Jun 25), all eyes will be on Donald Trump. Not only is the 47th president of the United States less committed to the alliance than any of his predecessors in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization’s 76-year history, but he has also just emerged from involvement in Israel’s seemingly brief war with Iran and seems to have given up his efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Leaders of NATO’s 32 member states should therefore have had a packed agenda. Although there were several meetings and a dinner planned for Jun 24, the actual summit – which has tended usually to stretch out over several days – has been reduced to a single session and a single agenda item. All of this has been done to accommodate the US president.

A single session reduces the risk of Trump walking away from the summit early, as he did at the G7 leaders meeting in Kananaskis, Canada, on Jun 16.

The single item remaining on the agenda is NATO members’ new commitment to increase defence spending to 5 per cent of gross domestic product by 2035. This is meant to placate Trump who demanded such an increase even before his inauguration in January 2025.

Trump has frequently complained, and not without justification, that European members of the alliance invested too little in their defence and were over-reliant on the US. A draft summit declaration confirming the new spending target has now been approved after Spain secured an opt-out.