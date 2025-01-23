Commentary: Trump meme coins are a disaster in waiting

PARIS: As a European who doesn’t own Bitcoin, I enjoy a bit of schadenfreude when the cryptocurrency industry is really upset about something. And the latest bout of outrage is a doozy: The virtual-currency elites who saw Donald Trump as a crypto saviour are now upset over his recent multi-billion-dollar Trump-branded meme coin sale.

Investor Ari Paul called it “fleecing people for billions”; former Trump associate Anthony Scaramucci said it was dictator-level “corruption”; ex-Coinbase Global executive Balaji Srinavasan called it a “lottery” with no wealth creation.

Of course, they’re right to take a dim view of the Trump meme coin’s blend of naked cash-grab, MAGA cultism and pump-and-dump tokenomics. Here is a man convicted of fraud whose idea of an eleventh-hour announcement before being sworn in as the world’s most powerful person was to promote the flogging of 20 per cent of a token with no intrinsic value, minting billions out of thin air and leaving the remaining 80 per cent sat on by insiders.

Melania’s subsequent token launch - which coincided with a slide in her husband’s coin - doesn’t look much better. If stomach-churning price swings no longer scare us, the conflict of interest and cynicism should. What’s to stop foreign powers tapping into this grift to reduce the risk of tariffs?