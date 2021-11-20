Commentary: Why is former US president Donald Trump still so influential?

SINGAPORE: The last year should have been the end of Donald Trump.

He lost the presidential election big, by over 7 million votes. He blamed his loss on his own party. He attacked fellow Republicans, including his own vice-president Mike Pence and senior state election officials.

He instigated a violent insurrection to try to overturn the election, becoming the first US president to be impeached twice.

Besides losing the presidential “bully pulpit,” Trump also lost his digital megaphone when Twitter and Facebook banned him from their platforms.

Yet Trump did not fade away. Trump is the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican nomination. He is a fundraising juggernaut.

This month’s off-year election demonstrated that Trump’s command over his base, the rural branch of the Republican Party, remains strong.

Other Republicans cannot afford to alienate him. If they seem to drift too far from his orbit, Trump threatens to wield his base like a cudgel and “primary” them.

When asked about the 2024 election, other Republican Presidential hopefuls dance around the question or declare outright that they will not run if Trump does.

Even Pence, who Trump threw to the mob, still clings feverishly to Trump. This all raises the following question: Why is Donald Trump still so influential?