Commentary: Will the next Republican presidential candidate be Donald Trump or simply 'Trumpist'?

SINGAPORE: The race for the White House is under way, even though the United States presidential election is still more than two years away. Speculation has already begun: Will incumbent President Joe Biden seek re-election? Who are the frontrunners or dark horses to challenge him?

Nowhere has the talk been more fevered than around whether Donald Trump will be the Republican candidate. But could Trump really be a serious contender?

To many, particularly those outside the US, it beggars belief. Trump’s role in the Jan 6, 2021 insurrection to overturn the result of a fair and democratic election is becoming increasingly clear and the committee probing the attack voted on Thursday (Oct 13) to subpoena him to provide testimony under oath.

For several months, the former president has been teasing crowds of supporters that he is considering it. Playing coy - hinting at but not actually announcing a run - generates interest in his public events but stymies the campaigns of other potential Republican candidates.

Polling this far from an election has little predictive power but gives insights into voters’ mindsets.

Trump leads the Republican pack, with polls in September showing that almost 60 per cent of the party’s voters would cast their ballot for him. His closest competitor, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, although the favourite in the absence of Trump, remains far behind.