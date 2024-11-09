Commentary: What Trump can do to reverse US climate policy − and what he probably can’t change

NEW YORK: As the United States prepares for another Trump administration, one area unambiguously in the incoming president’s crosshairs is climate policy.

Although he has not released an official climate agenda, Donald Trump’s playbook from his last stint in the Oval Office and his frequent complaints about clean energy offer some clues to what’s ahead.

EXITING THE PARIS CLIMATE AGREEMENT

Less than six months into his first presidency, Trump in 2017 formally announced that he was withdrawing the United States from the Paris climate accord – the 2015 international agreement signed by nearly every country as a pledge to work toward keeping rising temperatures and other impacts of climate change in check.

This time, a greater but underappreciated risk is that Trump will not stop at the Paris Agreement. In addition to exiting the Paris Agreement again, Trump could try to withdraw the United States from the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).