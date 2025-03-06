Commentary: Donald Trump’s Congress speech was all personalism, not ideology

WASHINGTON: It is Mardi Gras in New Orleans. Yet no parade could match the carnival in Donald Trump’s Tuesday (Mar 4) night speech to Congress.

As the US president declared himself author of not only the greatest comeback we have ever seen but will probably ever see, one could almost hear the remnants of the fact-checking community snap their laptops shut. What purpose would it serve to point out that millions of dead centenarians are not receiving social security checks, or that America has spent nowhere close to US$350 billion on Ukraine?

It would be equally futile to compare Trump’s address to any by his predecessors, including those he gave in his first term. This was in a category of one.

NO APPEAL TO BIPARTISANSHIP

In addition to being the longest by a mile in modern history, Trump’s speech was a fever dream of extravagant promises.