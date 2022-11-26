Commentary: For the sake of its democracy, the US should welcome Donald Trump back to Twitter

Though Trump says he sees no reason to return to Twitter, since he is active on his own platform, Truth Social, it will likely be difficult for him to resist the larger audience of Twitter in his bid for the Republican nomination in the 2024 presidential race.

Those of us who use Twitter need not follow Trump. We may choose to block him, so we don’t even see his tweets.

But American democracy may ultimately benefit from more of Trump’s bombast. Hear me out.

TWITTER WON’T HELP TRUMP GET ELECTED

I voted against Trump twice because of his positions on immigration, gun rights, reproductive rights, the social safety net and his approach to the pandemic – among other things. I find Trump’s character obnoxious, and his relationship to facts is demonstrably tenuous.

But many Americans, fed up with economic challenges, will be looking for an alternative to the Democratic Party in the 2024 election. Whether the Democratic nominee is President Joe Biden or someone else, some may see Trump as worthy of reconsideration.

Ardent supporters are unlikely to be enough to get Trump re-elected. He needs to attract independent voters. So, the more mainstream and respectable Trump appears, the greater the likelihood that moderate Americans will back him.

But Trump is unlikely to appear mainstream and respectable on Twitter. If Trump begins tweeting again, we know what to expect: Rambling, impulsive, emotional tweets, including personal attacks on his critics, at all hours of the day and night. Tweets like those aren’t likely to help him get elected.