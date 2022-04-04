Commentary: Let’s not wait till war strikes to donate blood

SINGAPORE: Ukrainians queued in the cold for hours to donate blood, after Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy put out an appeal in the early days of the Russian invasion.

The administration of Kyiv said that three times the average number of donors showed up in the capital city alone. Medical staff at one blood donation drive in central Ukraine even slept on-site to ensure that they could help as many donors as possible.

It’s plain to see how much good people are capable of doing, especially in times of trouble when it’s literally a matter of life and death.

Donating blood is a truly selfless act – to give with no reward, except for the knowledge that we could help save a life (and get a free cup of Milo).

But it should not take a war to move us to donate blood. Blood is needed every day.

The Singapore Red Cross estimates that every hour, 15 units of blood are used in Singapore. This adds up to more than 400 units a day, or about 120,000 units, to meet the transfusion needs of patients every year.

Nine days’ worth of supply needs to be maintained in the national inventory in peacetime and during emergencies, according to the Health Sciences Authority (HSA). There are contingency plans in place, but the scenes in Ukraine remind us that this can’t be taken for granted.

COVID-19 MADE BLOOD DONATION MORE CHALLENGING

Getting people to donate blood has been a perennially challenging process, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made everything worse.