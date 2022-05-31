Commentary: Why does it feel good to give to a charitable cause?

LONDON: “It is not from the benevolence of the butcher, the brewer, or the baker that we expect our dinner,” wrote Adam Smith, famously, in The Wealth of Nations, “but from their regard to their own interest. We address ourselves, not to their humanity but to their self-love.”

True enough. And yet my recent experience is that there is much to be said for addressing ourselves not to people’s self-love but to their humanity.

I recently posted a Twitter thread telling people what was on my mind. I explained that my father Adrian had died.

I posted photographs and described his life: His curiosity, his intelligence, his shy modesty. I told how my father had devoted himself to the care of my dying mother in the 1990s, somehow held down his job, kept his children attending school and made sure there was food on the table.

And I described the sensitive care my father and mother had both received at the Florence Nightingale hospice in Aylesbury. And, finally, I asked people to consider giving money to the hospice.