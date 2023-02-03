Commentary: Companies are investing astronomical amounts into driverless cars. Is it worth it?

SAVING LIVES

Industry players implicitly understand that if operating AVs safely is not the number one priority in developing the vehicles, there will be no industry to speak of.

For clarity, a “safety-first attitude” does not mean that AVs will not be involved in traffic incidents, it simply means that AVs should not be the cause of any traffic accidents.

The strong focus on safety will result in the biggest benefit that AVs could bring to the land transport network: Saving lives.

Each year, human errors in traffic accidents kill 1.3 million people worldwide. Researchers have estimated that a road transport system with no humans driving under the influence of substances, distractions from mobile phones and entertainment systems, or with fatigue and stress, could reduce traffic fatalities, injuries and damage to vehicles and infrastructure by more than 90 per cent.

A driverless public transport system will save commuters money not only from the drivers’ salaries, but also from having to pay for driving lessons and getting drivers’ licences.

If AVs operated by fleet owners were shared by commuters, there would be fewer cars parked and waiting for their owners to drive them. As compared to today’s vehicles that remain parked more than 90 per cent of the day, shared AVs operating in fleets could be fetching passengers and delivering goods more than 12 hours each day.

We presented some of these key economic, environmental and social benefits of AVs from a peer-reviewed paper at the Real Corp 2022 conference in Vienna, Austria.