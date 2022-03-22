Commentary: Why drones are silent heroes in modern warfare between Ukraine and Russia

MELBOURNE: The war in Ukraine may be largely a major conventional war involving tanks, artillery and air- and sea-launched missiles, but drones are finding their niche. They’ve shown to be capable of hurting the enemy despite doubts about their ability to survive against sophisticated air defences.

These drones range from commercial quadcopters used by both sides for observing enemy movements and coordinating artillery strikes, to a combat-proven Turkish-built armed drone operated by Ukraine’s air force to whittle down Russian military columns.

And while roving bands of troops armed with hand-held anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles along with artillery have been the central planks in Ukraine’s strategy of trading territory slowly and dearly in exchange for time, drones have done their bit in blunting the Russian drive towards Kyiv.

Many commercial drones used by Ukraine have been donated by those sympathetic to Ukraine’s cause, with the Latvian Ministry of Defence helping to organize deliveries of 90 drones donated by commercial companies. Latvia and its neighbouring Baltic states of Estonia and Lithuania are no strangers to unwelcome attention from Russia, having been subject to intimidation, cyberattacks and outright invasion from Moscow in recent times.

SOPHISTICATED CAMERAS THAT GATHER INFORMATION

Commercial drones have become dependable, sophisticated eyes in the sky, and for as little as a few hundred dollars. Even Ukraine’s hobbyist drone operators have flocked to the cause en masse.

Drones are being used to observe enemy movements on the frontline and help guide and correct artillery barrages, watching where shells or rockets land and passing back information to shooters on how to correct subsequent rounds for improved accuracy.

In urban or semi-urban settings, ground-based forward observers are not able to observe where the enemy is or where artillery rounds land due to obstructions. In rural areas, line-of-sight surveillance can also be hindered by undulating terrain or vegetation.