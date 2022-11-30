Commentary: The death penalty shocked me in the throes of my 1970s drug addiction

SINGAPORE: In January 1977, I got recruited to sell heroin.

One day in August that year, I was in the front seat of my supplier’s car. He told me that underneath the floor mat was a packet containing about 60 straws of heroin, and that he was delivering it to someone.

After travelling along Old Airport Road, we were stopped at a police roadblock. The officer looked through the car and its boot, then waved us to drive off.

I only realised how harrowing that incident was when an addict told me about the death penalty under the 1975 Misuse of Drugs (Amendment) Act. He also warned me about Operation Ferret, an island-wide effort to fight drug abuse that started in April 1977.

Shocked and fearing the consequences, I immediately stopped work and severed ties with the supplier. Learning about the death penalty deterred me from the trade.

ZERO TOLERANCE PRECLUDES DRUG ABUSE

The back-and-forth between Richard Branson and the Singapore Government had been a national talking point for a few weeks, throwing up different views about drug use and the death penalty.