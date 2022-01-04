Commentary ID: COVID-19 didn't dampen the drugs trade, it worsened it

SINGAPORE: The movement restrictions imposed to contain the COVID-19 pandemic have not affected drug production and trafficking in Mekong region countries.

In fact, there are indications that the drugs trade has continued to flourish, COVID-19 or not.

The number of illicit drug seizures by Thai law enforcement officers escalated from 21 cases in 2020 to 68 cases this year, partly a result of Myanmar’s military coup and ongoing conflict between the military government in Naypyidaw and ethnic groups located along the Thai-Myanmar border.

The drug trade is the financial mainstay of transnational organised crime and some ethnic minority militias in Myanmar as they compete to control autonomous territories along Myanmar’s borders, including those with Thailand.

The Golden Triangle, a region where Thailand’s Chiang Rai province borders Myanmar and Laos, is a critical area.

The area is the main manufacturing and trafficking centre from which illicit drugs are transported to the rest of Asia and beyond.

According to a report from the Office of the Narcotics Control Board of Thailand (ONCB), illicit drugs seized by law enforcement officials since the beginning of 2021 included 825 kg of crystal methamphetamine (ice), 1.5 million methamphetamine tablets, referred to in Thai as ‘ya-ba’ (crazy drug), 2,552 kg of ketamine (also known as K), and 437,027 ecstasy pills.