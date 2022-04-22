Commentary: Singapore goes big on e-waste recycling – but that won’t stop us from buying more gadgets

SINGAPORE: While heading to work, I spotted an electronic waste bin tucked in a corner. How convenient, I thought, that I could recycle e-waste on my way to the office instead of trekking to a drop-off point somewhere else.

Amassing broken earbuds, fraying USB cables and old phone chargers at home, I vowed to recycle them when I went to the office again.

But when that time came, I found the bin filled with tissue wads and random bits of rubbish.

It was a massive face-palm moment. How could anyone miss the giant “E-WASTE” sticker?

It’s something worth dwelling on this Earth Day. Singapore businesses and government agencies alike are going big on recycling, with e-waste identified as a priority waste stream.

It has never been easier to recycle our e-waste. Singapore has deployed more than 500 e-waste recycling bins in public places like town centres, shopping malls and community centres.

The National Environment Agency also launched the Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) scheme in July 2021, which requires producers to manage the collection and treatment of electronics sold to Singapore consumers. For instance, retailers have to provide in-store e-waste collection points and offer to take back unwanted household appliances upon the delivery of a new one.