Commentary: Take your kids to a park on Earth Day

SINGAPORE: We want our kids to grow up well. But we also want 15 minutes of peace at dinner. So we hand them an iPad, despite knowing the downsides of too much screen time.

One of the most powerful antidotes lies all around us. Spending time in nature can reduce stress, improve mood and foster creativity. These benefits are especially critical for children with studies showing that contact with nature enhances cognitive functioning, mitigates symptoms of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and improves emotional resilience.

It also creates space for what indoor routines often crowd out – unstructured play, sensory exploration and spontaneous curiosity.

But in the rush of daily life, outdoor time often gets deprioritised. Nature experiences become optional – nice to have but not essential.

As we mark Earth Day on Tuesday (Apr 22), it is worth reflecting not only on why nature matters but also how we are making it a part of our children’s everyday lives.