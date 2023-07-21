Commentary: The Earth is dancing too close to a temperature tipping point

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island: Between this summer’s biblical floods, apocalyptic fires and life-threatening heat domes, people are starting to wonder whether we’ve lurched over some sort of climate tipping point.

Climate scientists and ecologists who study tipping points say what we’re seeing are merely extreme events amplified by global warming. But they’ve been warning about the risk of climate tipping points for years. Now people are listening.

Research published last year in Science suggests the risk of a global tipping point that triggers accelerated climate warming starts to become significant once average worldwide temperatures rise 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels. That’s likely to happen in the 2030s.

WHAT ARE TIPPING POINTS?

In popular usage, tipping points refer to anything that changes suddenly. In science, it usually refers to a straw-that-broke-the-camel’s-back phenomenon, where a small change in input makes a big difference in the outcome.

When climate scientists talk about tipping points, they’re looking at a shift in feedback loops - the disruption of stabilising feedback loops and the start of new ones that amplify change. Physicists refer to this as a positive feedback loop, but from our standpoint, it won’t be beneficial.

Scientists have documented dozens of regional and local climate tipping points. And long ago, the Earth experienced planet-wide tipping points when the climate whiplashed from an ice-free hothouse to a snowball and back again.