Commentary: Want more people to eat less meat? Put more plant-based choices on menus

OXFORD: Rearing meat contributes more greenhouse gas emissions than the production of any other foodstuff. And eating red and processed meat can increase your risk of developing colorectal cancers.

If eating less meat is good for you and the planet, then recent research has some good news: Meat consumption – particularly red meat – is slowly falling in the United Kingdom. But for diet changes to really pick up the pace, it needs to be easier for everyone to make more sustainable and healthy choices.

Surveys suggest that despite increasing support for the idea of eating less meat, the UK public has little appetite for interventions by the government to achieve this, whether that might be taxes, labelling or a media campaign.

So what if shops and restaurants took the lead by providing more meat-free options to choose from? Would this make people more likely to eschew meat?

It’s not guaranteed – there are strong social influences and cultural norms that reinforce the appeal and habit of eating meat. For example, when asked why they eat meat, people often tend to describe meat as being “necessary, natural, normal and nice”.

Nonetheless, in three studies, my research team and I tested the effect of increasing meat-free options on the meals that people choose.