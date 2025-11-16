Commentary: Young adults are growing increasingly economically dislocated

REVERSING THE TRENDS MAY GROW MORE DIFFICULT

One factor is the deterioration in housing affordability seen in many countries, leading to a growing share of young adults never leaving the parental home, which can diminish the incentives to work.

Another big challenge is the role played by anxiety and other mental health conditions.

In the UK, a large and growing share of socio-economically isolated young adults report suffering from a mental health problem that prevents them from working or seeking work. This, combined with the nuances of Britain’s welfare system, may be one reason the UK’s long-term youth worklessness trend is so steep.

Changes in the relative rates of unemployment and disability benefits have led many people to transition over from the former to the latter, and once on health-related benefits many fear they will lose them if they seek to re-enter the workforce.

An additional UK-specific concern is that steep increases to the youth minimum wage and policy changes that increase the cost to businesses hiring low-wage workers are hitting employment rates for young people.

A third point highlighted to me by Louise Murphy, senior economist at the UK’s Resolution Foundation think tank and a specialist in young adult worklessness, is that this group has been acutely afflicted by the rise in time spent alone as smartphones and other digital technologies have displaced in-person socialising. In the US, young people who are not in work, studying or raising children now spend seven hours per day completely alone, up from five a decade ago.

Transitioning from long-term joblessness into the world of work has never been easy, but it will be especially hard for a group that struggles with anxiety and has grown increasingly socially isolated.

It may also mean that the challenge today is as much about giving young people the confidence to make the leap as it is simply finding them a job.