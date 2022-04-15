Commentary: Egg freezing gives Singapore women control over their journey to motherhood

SINGAPORE: If things go as we hope, my family will soon welcome our much-awaited second child. Getting here hasn’t been smooth – obstetricians consider this a “geriatric pregnancy” due to my “advanced maternal age”.

Still, I count myself lucky. Last year, I had a heartbreaking miscarriage late in my first trimester, a few months before this pregnancy. Two close friends had stillbirths and others struggled through in-vitro fertilisation (IVF).

This emotional and physical rollercoaster is not uncommon for women in their 30s and 40s. Despite this, my friends and I rarely wish that we had children earlier.

What we do wonder is if we should have frozen our eggs in our younger years and if this would have made things easier when we were ready for motherhood.

So, it was encouraging to hear that, regardless of marital status, women aged 21 to 35 will have access to elective egg freezing from early 2023, as proposed in the recently released White Paper on Singapore Women’s Development.

Currently, egg freezing in Singapore is only permitted for medical reasons, but this hasn’t stopped women who can afford it from travelling to countries like Australia, Malaysia, Thailand and the US to freeze their eggs. This is despite the oft-discussed health risks involved and the lack of certainty offered by egg freezing.

So, why is access to egg freezing such valued progress for women here?