Commentary: Singapore loves eggs but can we make production friendlier for hens?

SINGAPORE: If there is one thing Singapore diners really love – it is eggs.

In 2020, our per capita consumption was 388 eggs, up from 307 eggs in 2011. As a country, we ate 2.21 billion eggs last year.

This passion for eggs was elevated when cult restaurant Eggslut opened in Singapore on Sep 9 here.

To feed our love for eggs, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) imports up to 74 per cent of the eggs with the remaining 28 per cent supplied by the three local chicken farms. Most of Singapore’s imported eggs come from Malaysia, followed by a small percentage from Australia, Japan and New Zealand.

Two weeks ago, it was announced that Japanese egg producer ISE Food Holdings (IFH) will set up Singapore’s fourth egg farm and when fully operational in 2026, it will produce 360 million eggs a year.

This will improve our food security, by reducing our reliance on imports, but PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) has urged SFA not to proceed with the project because of the cramped conditions of IFH’s other egg farms.

Still, egg farming is a highly industrialised process geared towards efficiency. This is no different in Singapore.

SHIFT FROM FREE RANGE TO CAGES

People seem to reminisce of days of happier chickens. Indeed, some 60 years ago and before World War II, eggs were produced by hens in the US and Europe out in open fields.

They pecked at insects and seeds in the grass and spent their nights in the henhouses of family farmers. They are what we would call “free-range” hens.

Things changed when coccidiosis (a disease caused by a faeces-dwelling parasite) started attacking the hens. Hens had to be lifted off the ground and protected by cages. This change led to a better control of hens and eggs.