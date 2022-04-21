Commentary: HDB buyback scheme shows the premium Singapore places on racial harmony

SINGAPORE: Since independence, Singapore has put an unwavering emphasis on racial harmony as the cornerstone of our society.

The Ethnic Integration Policy (EIP) was introduced in 1989 and imposed ethnic quotas for every HDB block or neighbourhood, to prevent enclaves from being formed along racial lines. Hougang, Bedok and Serangoon, for instance, have historically attracted more Chinese, Malay and Indian homebuyers, respectively.

The recently released CNA-IPS survey on race relations indicated that most respondents believed the EIP helps preserve racial harmony. But meeting policy objectives can result in less-than-ideal knock-on effects. Minister for National Development Desmond Lee had previously acknowledged the EIP as an “intrusive” policy that acts against “very powerful socio-economic forces”.

Notably, the EIP does not consider its differential impact on HDB resale prices and how it affects minorities more than the majority race. Some have pointed out the irony that to achieve racial harmony, it is the minorities who have to pay a price, so to speak.

So when the Government announced that from Mar 8, the Housing and Development Board (HDB) would buy back flats from EIP-constrained owners facing “genuine difficulties”, some industry observers said that it was long overdue.

NECESSARY BUT IMPERFECT TOOL

The EIP-constrained HDB buyback is a step in the right direction to ensure that an unintended side effect of a policy, meant to maintain our social fabric, doesn’t end up as a form of structural discrimination. Less than one-third of Malay and Indian respondents to the CNA-IPS survey thought the EIP disadvantaged minority races, while more than half disagreed.

According to my research published in 2020, nearly one-third of HDB blocks have reached ethnic quota limits, including in areas like Bukit Merah, Pasir Ris and Woodlands where the limits are consistently reached over the years.