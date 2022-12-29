Commentary: Tips for healthy ageing to share with elderly relatives this festive period

ALLSCHWIL, Switzerland: The festive season is upon us, offering opportunities for cheer and togetherness from Christmas to Chinese New Year.

Part of the blessing of the holidays is the time we get to spend with our families, including those in their later years. In Singapore and across Asia, that is an increasingly large portion of the population.

By 2030, a quarter of Singapore’s population will be over 65, and this proportion is expected to nearly double by 2050. Estimates from the United Nations point to a similar trend across Asia Pacific, which is predicted to have 25 per cent of its population over the age of 60 by 2050.

As we catch up with family over the next few weeks, we should think about how we can help ageing relatives and ourselves live in the best health in our later years.

As communities age, chronic diseases become more prevalent. Non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cancer, hypertension and heart disease account for 55 per cent of deaths in Southeast Asia, according to the World Health Organization.

The Singapore Ministry of Health (MOH) found that fewer people underwent chronic disease screening during the pandemic, with participation falling from 66.3 per cent in 2019 to 59.2 per cent in 2021.