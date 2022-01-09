Commentary: Ageism in retirement communities reveal limitations of housing seniors together

BATH, England: “We don’t want to be tripping over Zimmer frames all the time,” said John*, 73. He clearly felt frustrated and had a strong objection to the older, more frail residents in his retirement village.

John and his wife, Jean, had moved to the retirement village about a year ago. They were clearly not expecting to encounter really elderly people when they moved in. “It’s depressing,” he continued, “to see these people, who really ought to be in a nursing home, or in care.”

In our research – published in The Gerontologist – we carried out 80 in-depth interviews with older people about their experiences of living in retirement villages across the UK and Australia.

We were particularly interested in why people sought out retirement living and how their needs matched or contradicted those of other residents. We did not expect to find such high levels of resentment among residents – but we did.

Retirement living is big business. It is estimated that around 5 per cent of Australians, 6 per cent of Americans, and 1 per cent of UK citizens over 65 live in a retirement village.

Researchers have argued that one of the problems with retirement villages is that they tend to treat “older people” as a homogeneous category, as more or less “the same” simply because they are over 60.

The reality is that residents have extremely diverse needs and span up to three decades – from 60 to over 90.