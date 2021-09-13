Commentary: Thoughtful tech applications can help charities reach those in need even with COVID-19 restrictions

SINGAPORE: COVID-19 forced many of us to stop being creatures of habit.

Like most educators, we enjoyed in-person face-time with our students but had to jettison our resistance to moving courses online with the pandemic.

We simply had to become masters of our trade behind the camera, as much as we were in front of the classroom.

Today, we are the better for it in many ways but it doesn’t negate how challenging this journey can be.

Charity organisations usually come to mind in thinking about organisations facing big challenges in embracing technology that might need extra help.

Many rely greatly on face-to-face interactions to achieve impact. The use of digital technology is not only expensive but impractical for them.

They support the aged, isolated and marginalised who lack the connectivity and digital literacy we tend to take for granted – people who usually do not own a smartphone or know how to use one.

And yet because of COVID-19, charities are forced to turn towards technology to continue delivering services in ways that comply with safe management measures.

IT DOESN’T HAVE TO BE HIGH-TECH OR HIGH-TOUCH ONLY

But what if we told you that for some forward-looking charities, change preceded COVID-19?

Seeing the need to go digital, Food from the Heart (FFTH) - a charity distributing food packs to the disadvantaged - issued each beneficiary a physical card bearing the beneficiary’s unique QR code in 2019.