Commentary: Should drivers aged 70 and above still drive?

COVENTRY, England: Being able to drive well into old age provides people with invaluable independence, mobility and freedom. Many find that it improves their mental health and social wellbeing too.

The longer we live, however, the frailer we become. Older drivers may sustain more severe injuries from road collisions than younger people. As the proportion of aged drivers increases, so does the risk of driving-related fatalities.

In the UK, drivers have to renew their licences when they turn 70. But it is up to them to declare that they are fit to drive. Unlike many other countries, they do not have to do an eye test or pass any other health assessment.

This system of self-declaration means that a person can pass their test in their teens and then not have their fitness to drive reassessed unless they are advised to do so, for example, if they have a notifiable medical condition.

In a recent study, we surveyed 3,062 current and ex-drivers in the UK aged between 60 and 100 (with a mean of 70.4 years) to explore driving habits and attitudes to giving up driving.

We found that most people would value their doctor’s assessment of their fitness to drive, and whether their medical condition posed any dangers. They also said eye tests and medical examinations should be compulsory.