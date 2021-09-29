Commentary: Seniors are spending too much time on their smartphones which can spell trouble

SINGAPORE: Hands up those of you who have trouble getting your Ah Ma or Ah Kong to pay attention to you at the dinner table – because they were busy watching a Tik Tok video on their phone or playing Candy Crush?

This scene, while charming in some ways, is fast becoming a common one. And what a change it was from just a few years ago. The elderly among us have always been singled out as the slowest to adapt to digital technology.

We’ve heard of older hawkers unable to pivot to food delivery platforms to seniors who are digitally estranged from family because they could not communicate using Zoom or Skype.

When it comes to digital technology, seniors have been consistently painted as reluctant and “technophobic”. But there are valid reasons for this. Some are newly retired and more interested in pursuing other activities while others have trouble reading off the screen of a mobile phone.

Yet, just as many are not averse to technology. This became particularly important during COVID-19 when lockdowns and restrictions gave them the impetus to use tech to stay connected to their children and grandchildren.

The rise in the number of seniors adopting technology is clear. According to the 2020 IMDA Annual Survey on Infocomm Usage, smartphone use has risen sharply from 2019 to 2020 for residents aged 75 years and over – from 41 per cent to 60 per cent, alongside the rise in Internet usage for residents in this age group.

The seniors I speak to share stories of using their smartphones to watch drama series’, follow YouTube channels and play games. Instant messaging platforms like WhatsApp and WeChat have also become a popular means of accessing and disseminating information too.

Recent announcements by the IMDA to expand outreach efforts, increase resources and work with more partners to get seniors to become tech-savvy will only supercharge this trend.