Commentary: Democrats hate him, but Elon Musk might be their saviour

WASHINGTON: Elon Musk took control of Twitter on Friday (Oct 28), adding to the growing misery of Democrats heading into the midterm elections, not least because he’s made clear he’ll probably allow Donald Trump back onto the platform.

A person familiar with the situation told Bloomberg News that Musk "intends to do away with permanent bans on users because he doesn’t believe in lifelong prohibitions". Lest there be any doubt, the source explicitly named Trump, who subsequently posted on Truth Social that he was "very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands".

Over the last few months, Democrats have agonised as the effect of the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v Wade, which initially spiked Democratic voter enthusiasm and put the House of Representatives in play, has ebbed.

Their prospect of holding onto the House has all but vanished, and polls suggest the Senate might also slip away from them.

For a certain breed of online Democrat, Musk’s takeover of Twitter has compounded this frustration. Over the last few months, Musk has revealed himself to be a full-on, red-pilled, meme-tweeting conservative provocateur, the sort of polarising figure who drives liberal “Blue Checks” to distraction.

The MAGA (Make American Great Again) crowd’s delighted embrace of their trollish new overlord has only heightened the sense among liberals that some great injustice is being perpetrated upon them.

As John Herrman notes in an insightful New York magazine piece: “Some of the loudest voices cheering Musk’s bid to buy Twitter – including co-investors and new partisan allies – have been excited about the prospect of staff purges and mass ownership, both literal and figurative, of the Blue Checks.”