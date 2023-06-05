Commentary: Would you let Elon Musk implant a device in your brain?

BRAIN CONTROL

One fear is that the brain-machine connections will be expensive, and that only the wealthy will be able to afford them. These people will become a new class of “super-thinkers", lording over us with their superior intellects.

I do not think that this scenario is likely. If I were offered US$100 million for a permanent brain-computer connection, I would not accept it, if only because of fear of side effects and possible neurological damage. And I would want to know for sure that the nexus of control goes from me to the computer, not vice versa.

Besides, there are other ways of augmenting my intelligence with computers, most notably the recent artificial intelligence (AI) innovations. It is true that I can think faster than I can speak or type, but - I’m just not in that much of a hurry. I would rather learn how to type on my phone as fast as a teenager does.

A related vision of direct brain-computer interface is that the computers will be able to rapidly inject useful knowledge into our brains. Imagine going to bed, turning on your brain device, and waking up knowing Chinese. Sounds amazing - yet if that were possible, so would all sorts of other scenarios, not all of them benign, where a computer can alter or control our brains.

I also view this scenario as remote - unlike using your brain to manipulate objects, it seems true science fiction. Current technologies read brain signals but do not control them.