Commentary: Elon Musk is torching America on behalf of Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: What is a good way of reducing plane crashes? Obviously do not fire air safety experts and instil paranoia in those who remain.

Yet that is what Elon Musk is doing to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), three weeks after America’s deadliest air collision in years. His team is moving fast to break things, as though Washington were an app. Other than China’s cultural revolution, history offers few parallels to the so-called Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) assault on the state.

Musk’s declared aim is to slash US deficits by rooting out waste, fraud and abuse. His model is the 80 per cent of Twitter’s staff that he fired after buying the site - starting with its trust and safety group. If someone essential is let go in error, he says, they can be rehired.

That was indeed the case for hundreds of nuclear safety officials Musk fired earlier this month. It took a while to reinstate the staff monitoring America’s nuclear stockpile because DOGE had misplaced their contact details.