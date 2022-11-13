Commentary: Why WFH when you can live in the office like Elon Musk?

LONDON: It’s no surprise that Elon Musk is ordering Twitter staff back to the office within a month of taking the keys to the social media company. Workers at Tesla are fully familiar with their billionaire boss’ strict preference for being present.

But combine this with a weakening economy and pressure from Wall Street leaders for office working, and it helps normalise the use of force rather than nudging to get people back to HQ.

Any advocacy for the primacy of office working in the tech sector is significant. Remote working is enabled by technology, so the industry as a whole has a vested interest in promoting it – just as real estate developers want their own staff in offices singing the merits of shiny glass buildings.

The Survey of Working Arrangements and Attitudes shows hybrid working is popular across all demographics. And tech workers appear particularly accustomed to remote work. The pandemic even led to tech startups in San Francisco seeing staff decamp to other cities.

DON’T WORK FROM HOME, LIVE IN THE OFFICE

It’s been hard enough for tech employers to formalise attending the office on a majority of days – Apple delayed such a policy earlier this year – let alone full-scale office-hood.

And that’s seemingly what Musk wants. He expects workers to spend at least 40 hours a week on site, subject to case-by-case exceptions.

Many people could – and do – cram that into fewer than five days. But the ordinary observer will translate the edict as: Don’t work from home, live in the office. (Quite how Musk himself would spend 120 hours a week in the offices of his three main ventures in another matter.)