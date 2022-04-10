Commentary: Elon Musk will herald new era for social media from Twitter's boardroom

CAMBRIDGE: The world’s richest man, Elon Musk, is now Twitter’s largest shareholder after acquiring a 9.2 per cent stake in the social media platform for just under US$3 billion. The announcement drove Twitter’s share price up by 27 per cent, and it continued to grow in after-hours trading.

This investor enthusiasm is not surprising. Social media platforms have been suffering lately thanks to newly developed pressures in their ecosystems. For example, Twitter and Meta have been on the receiving end of Apple’s anti-user tracking system. This is costing them billions of dollars in lost revenues, causing both companies’ stock to languish in the past few months.

Musk’s arrival as Twitter’s largest shareholder will probably not make a difference to that issue, but it does address two other recent investor concerns.

First, Musk had been threatening to create a competing social media network where “freedom of speech” ideals would be adhered to. The threat of a new popular entrant being created by a visionary tech leader now goes away. It also shows that Musk is coming in with a vision to drive change in the ecosystem, which is something not to be taken lightly.

Second, Musk’s presence has the potential to accelerate innovation and competitiveness at Twitter, which the company has not been able to do well enough in the past.