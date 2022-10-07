Commentary: Elon Musk’s everything app ‘X’ is a bad idea

LONDON: Elon Musk likes to “go big or go home”. So it was no surprise after news broke that he was buying Twitter after all, that he would tease a huge ambition for the company.

Musk is not simply buying Twitter to make it better. He claims a much grander plan: Creating an “everything app” that does whatever you need.

The idea is not preposterous. Several so-called “super apps” have long existed in Asia. More than a billion Chinese citizens use QR codes through Tencent Holdings’ WeChat to do all manner of tasks, from buying groceries to booking a dentist appointment, sharing photos with friends or playing video games. They can access a government-issued ID card through WeChat too.

“You basically live on WeChat in China,” Musk told Twitter’s staff in June. “If we can recreate that with Twitter, we’ll be a great success.”

You can see why Musk is eager to copy the model. If he truly wants to quintuple Twitter’s revenues to US$26.4 billion, one way would be to make it part of a platform that hosts lots of payment activity he can skim from.

WeChat made an estimated US$17.5 billion in revenue in 2021, largely through advertising and by taking a cut on transactions it processes for things like games, deliveries and a thriving market for digital services. More than half a billion people use thousands of mini-apps inside of WeChat every day.