Commentary: Is Singapore banking too much on emerging tech in reaching net zero by 2050?

SINGAPORE: Singapore’s net-zero transition will depend on emerging technologies, which won’t come without unknowns.

This week, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) released the Energy 2050 Committee Report, setting out strategies to help the power generation sector get to net zero by or around 2050. The headline message was that it is “technically viable for the Singapore power sector to achieve net-zero emissions while maintaining energy security and affordability”.

Although not an official policy document, it is reasonable to assume that the report offers a robust indication of the priorities and pathways which Singapore will pursue.

Technology plays a central role, as there is considerable commitment to a mix of emerging technologies, which we can loosely classify as being a mix of “hard” and “soft” solutions.

Hard technologies include hydrogen, geothermal energy, carbon capture and nuclear power, while soft technologies include wider use of digital technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and advanced modelling.

The important roles of regional and international power and carbon trading are also highlighted. Such market structures have an impact on how clean energy solutions can develop.

The report outlines three transition scenarios for Singapore: The “clean energy renaissance”, the “climate action bloc” and the “emergent technology trailblazer”. Each projects a varying energy mix by 2050, depending on geopolitical and technological developments.

Central to each scenario is the fostering and deploying of new technologies and increasing the diversity of energy supply to help enhance Singapore’s energy security. Each scenario makes room for increased electricity imports and growth of the hydrogen economy, while two include a commitment to nuclear energy.