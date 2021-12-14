Commentary: Why email is the bane of many working lives

BRIGHTON, England: It is an impressive feat that work email has managed to reign supreme as the most prolific and favoured communication tool in today’s digital working world, despite the emergence of arguably more functional alternatives like Slack, Yammer and MS Teams.

Yet it may not be through active choice that email continues to dominate our working lives.

Many academic studies have found that there is a certain addictive, habitual component to our use of work email that might be difficult for us to change.

At a time when there are so many concerns being raised about always-on work cultures and our right to disconnect, email is the bane of many of our working lives.

EMAIL AND STRESS

We were approached by an international UK-based charity that was concerned about recent staff survey results suggesting that email was making many of their employees feel stressed.

Despite making a significant investment into alternatives to try to curb the heavy reliance on work email, many staff were still overusing it – such as sending messages to colleagues sitting nearby, using it for general chit-chat, or out of office hours.