Commentary: Can sending fewer emails or emptying your inbox really help fight climate change?

SAGUENAY, Canada: The massive carbon footprint left behind by emails has been widely discussed by the media, but most of the time these discussions are exaggerated.

According to Agnes Pannier-Runacher, the French minister of energy transition, reducing the number of emails that are sent and deleting them would reduce the individual carbon footprint. News stories have voiced these ideas as well.

In a recently published paper, we found that some iconic digital activities, such as sending email, contribute marginally to the annual carbon footprint of information and communication technology users.

As researchers working on the environmental impacts of our actions, we believe it is important to dispel this myth, which has persisted for several years, so that we can focus on curbing the bigger sources of carbon footprints.