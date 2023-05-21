Commentary: Why we should embrace the joy of dressing ‘outside of the lines’ like Gen Z

CARDIFF, Wales: Have you seen that cargo pants are back? Young people are once again swishing down hallways, and they might even be wearing Crocs on their feet because these are cool now too. For many this could be seen as dressing “badly”, but Y2K (2000s fashion) is all the rage at the moment.

Fashion has long been one of the most creative playgrounds to express yourself and also define your personal identity and status. Gen Z takes this very seriously. However, they are no mere followers of fashion but are adventurously carving out their own trends and styles - joyfully playing with the way they dress and express themselves through their clothes.

Gen Z is rejecting everything from outdated gender tropes to curated colour schemes and the idea of the “perfect” body.

For several hundred years, it was the fashion industry that controlled what was on trend. It was in bed with the media, style icons, designers and the tycoons of the industry. This relationship has enabled trends to be predicted, aesthetic movements to be planned and consumers to be catered for. The masses watched and waited to be told what was new and “hot”.