Commentary: Are emotional support animals more than just pets?

SINGAPORE: Singapore Airlines, beginning Apr 1, will no longer allow passengers to bring emotional support animals on flights. This triggered discussion online about whether emotional support animal should be allowed on planes and other public premises.

Do emotional support animals really make a difference for people with mental health conditions? If they do, should they be recognised on the same level as assistance dogs in Singapore, so that they can accompany their owners to more public settings?

Many other countries such as the United States, Australia and the United Kingdom, have had their fair share of debates about these questions over the years. Airlines, in particular, are ending accommodations for emotional support animals.

As of December 2020, US airlines are no longer required to accept emotional support animals on flights. This followed incidents of passengers bringing along unruly animals or exotic ones such as peacocks, horses and pigs. Only service dogs, defined as “individually trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of a person with a disability”, are now allowed on planes.