Commentary: Employees pay a hidden tax by staying on with their companies

SINGAPORE: "Oh dear, are you aware your current salary is on the lower side? With your experience and skills, you should be drawing something higher in this range."

This is what a recruiter told me after I spent a few years working at a company. Granted it could be their pitch to make me move, but it made me wonder if I should be getting paid more.

According to news reports, some junior employees in Singapore are earning less than new hires following a spike in salaries for fresh graduates.

This phenomenon has been observed elsewhere in the world. A May 2022 study by US-based HR analytics company LaborIQ found that on average, new employees are paid 7 per cent higher for the same job title. Fresh hires can earn up to 20 per cent more for in-demand jobs such as those in tech and finance.

Even re-joiners were found to draw up to 25 per cent more pay when they returned to their former employers, according to a 2022 report by Canadian HR analytics platform Visier.