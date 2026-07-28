Commentary: Why workers are nostalgic for life before AI

BEHIND THE CRAVE FOR A PRE-AI WORKPLACE

While only a survey, the sentiment chimes.

Putting together a coherent report at the touch of a button seems easy but verifying it, and pruning the dross, is a time suck. Just look at the proliferation of AI-generated LinkedIn posts. It’s not just that they have become formulaic but also interminably long. The alternative to checking is ridicule and even sanctions, as demonstrated by lawyers and consultants upbraided for including hallucinated cases in their legal arguments and reports.

The impact of the technology on creativity is worrying. Research into creative writing among the general population rather than professional novelists finds that GenAI may inspire more plot twists, but overall leads to a duplication of ideas and a homogeneity of stories.

Another study on innovation by the Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania found similar results - while the ideas improved, the diversity weakened, leading one author to warn that “if you rely on ChatGPT as your only creative adviser, you’ll soon run out of ideas, because they’re too similar to each other”.

Employers flip-flopping AI policies have also discombobulated staff. First encouraged to use the technology to automate tasks and experiment widely, employees are now being asked to rein it in to control costs as tech companies switch to token-based billing.

This is even before moving on to fears over job losses, ethical and environmental issues. Is it any wonder some crave a pre-AI workplace?