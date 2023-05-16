Commentary: Employees must resist the pressure to go to work when unwell

SINGAPORE: Have you heard of the sick leave bonus?

It’s an incentive that some companies offer to employees who never take a sick day. Never mind that sick leave is an entitlement under the Employment Act. Never mind that a sick employee might compromise their colleagues’ or their own safety.

Last year, a pest control technician was jailed for refusing a COVID-19 swab test because he did not want to forfeit a S$100 monthly work incentive.

This is called the zero-MC award.

Such attendance incentives tied to statutory sick leave have been barred since the beginning of this year, with the Ministry of Manpower saying it will take enforcement action against companies who dangle such rewards.

Three years after COVID-19 first emerged and just months after Singapore lifted practically all remaining restrictions, there’s been a new wave of cases.

Although Health Minister Ong Ye Kung said in Parliament on May 9 that the wave is now waning, with the number of cases having subsided to about 3,000 a day from around 4,000 infections a day last month, COVID-19 is still a dangerous disease, particularly for the elderly and medically susceptible groups.