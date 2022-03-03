Commentary: Is it time to review the use of medical certificates?

SINGAPORE: Would you believe that even ancient Egyptians had paid sick days? Ancient Egypt had a state-supported healthcare network to ensure workers building the king’s tomb kept working, according to anthropologist Anne Austin.

Of course, we don’t know if proof – our current-day iteration of medical certificates or MCs – was required. But workers being given days to rest when they were unwell is steeped in the history of work.

There was a more practical reason: A sick worker risked infecting others, potentially disrupting operations.

In Singapore, most employees have a minimum of 14 days of paid sick leave, protected by Singapore’s Employment Act.

Before COVID-19 upended the way we worked, taking a sick day was a simple matter. Employees kept supervisors informed, went to see the doctor, collected their MC and stayed at home to recover.

Most working adults in relatively good health would not bust the 14-day limit. Even if they did, it was normal to dip into annual leave or tap on hospitalisation leave.

Sure, there were the usual inconveniences if key collaborators were absent when a deadline was looming or if we had to take on more work to cover for a sick teammate.

But then came COVID-19 and made it all more complicated.

MEDICAL CERTIFICATES IN A PANDEMIC

At the start of the pandemic, Singapore erred on the side of caution: Respiratory symptoms got you a five-day MC from the doctor and a legal requirement to stay home.

But today’s context is vastly different. With high vaccination coverage and a milder Omicron variant, the Ministry of Health’s protocols are clear: For the vast majority who test positive but are well or experience mild symptoms, they should self-isolate at home until they test negative or complete the recommended isolation period - with no need to see a doctor.