Commentary: What’s behind empty supermarket shelves in the US and could it happen here?

SINGAPORE: Two years into the pandemic and it’s starting to feel like déjà vu for consumers in the United States and many other countries as they are again confronted by empty shelves at grocery stores.

The Omicron variant has highlighted continuing vulnerabilities countries face collectively in keeping goods stocked.

But the supply chain issues experienced now are not exactly the same as those in the early days of the COVID-19 crisis.

FEWER WORKERS TO DO THE SAME WORK

Indeed, this particularly contagious nature of the Omicron variant and its rapid spread created a perfect storm for supermarkets. But much of the problem comes down to trying to move goods with insufficient labour, rather than the shortage of goods seen earlier in the pandemic.

From mid-December until today, the virus has taken workers out of commission at all levels of the supply chain: From workers at ports unloading imported goods and those working in warehouses, to truck drivers moving the goods cross-country, to those stocking store shelves and working check-out lines.

In some sectors, production has been disrupted as well by rising COVID-19 cases that have sidelined staff. Meat shortages, for example, arise from problems at meat packing plants where there is lower slaughter capacity and not enough inspectors to certify the meat.