Commentary: Ending cheap, convenient deliveries will help platform workers in Singapore

SINGAPORE: The gig economy has attracted many platform workers in Singapore, enticed by the flexibility and autonomy on offer and the potential to earn more at the same time.

Platforms can help people find a job quickly when times are bad. It certainly provided a lifeline to workers in industries most badly hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

But these workers could end up entrenched in platform work, said researchers from the Institute of Policy Studies in a study published in February.

They highlighted growing concerns that such work offers little protection or a way out of precarity and proposed several interventions to support platform workers. These include incentivising CPF contributions, a rest period policy to nudge private-hire drivers to rest, giving assistance to help workers pivot to new careers, or educating them on the “realities of platform work”.

One reality is that platform workers don’t always draw the large sums that we read about online: The median take-home for platform workers in 2019 was S$1,500 to S$2,500, or the 20th percentile of full-time residents, according to the Ministry of Manpower.

And if the gig economy is here to stay, how we understand and decide to support platform workers now will set the tone for the sector’s evolution.

Like most full-time jobs, economics dictates that there will be equilibrium between those supplying their labour in exchange for wages and those who want to pay for that labour. That is to say, the conditions of platform work reflect what the market is willing to accept.

As well-intended efforts to support such workers are, should we change the terms and conditions of platform work because we believe that it’s not in their interest?