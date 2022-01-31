Commentary: End-of-life conversations can be hard, but your loved ones will thank you

BOSTON, Massachusetts: Death – along with taxes – is one of life’s few certainties. Despite this inevitability, most people dread thinking and talking about when, how or under what conditions they might die.

They don’t want to broach the topic with family, either, for fear of upsetting them. Ironically, though, talking about death “early and often” can be the greatest gift to bestow on loved ones.

As a sociologist who has studied end-of-life issues for more than two decades, I’ve learned that people know they should talk about death honestly and openly, but surprisingly few do.

In fact, one recent study showed that while 90 per cent of adults say that talking to their loved ones about their end-of-life wishes is important, only 27 per cent have actually had these conversations.

It’s frightening to think about our own suffering, or our loved ones’ distress. But everyone should talk about and prepare for death precisely because we want to minimise our own suffering at the end of life, and soften the anguish of loved ones left behind.

LESS TIME TO PLAN FOR COVID-19 DEATHS

These conversations are more urgent now than ever, as the COVID-19 pandemic has changed how we die.

For the past several decades, most adults have died from chronic illnesses like heart disease, cancer and lung disease. The time between diagnosis and death for people with these conditions can be months or even years.