Commentary: How to live with long COVID if we don’t understand it?

SINGAPORE: There are surging cases, concerns about ICU bed shortages, the constant threat of new variants and vaccination stragglers, not to mention ever changing restrictions and economic woes for the last 20 months.

As if COVID-19 has not given us enough to worry about, we must also now focus our attention on its long-term effects.

Commonly referred to as “long COVID,” these most often present themselves some time after a patient recovers as fatigue, headache, memory difficulty and shortness of breath but could also lead to diarrhoea, rashes and even changes in menstrual cycles.

Long COVID can be debilitating even when the original infection was asymptomatic or mild. It can last for months, to the point that afflicted patients don’t really feel like they have recovered at all.

Worse, since some long COVID symptoms are also common among people who have never been infected, they could be easily missed or dismissed.

With the recent surge in community cases, including about 100 cases daily among those aged 18 years and below, this is especially frustrating for parents with children who experience difficulties after a COVID-19 infection.

MUCH WE DON’T KNOW

Having a better understanding of long COVID can help us learn to live with it. So, what causes long COVID and how common is it? The short answer: We are not sure.