Commentary: Why home isolation is key to Singapore’s transition to endemic living

SINGAPORE: The Ministry of Health’s announcement on Friday (Sep 10) that Singapore will push ahead with home isolation of milder COVID-19 cases marks an important step in the country’s journey towards the endemic era.

Fully vaccinated young people with no underlying illnesses will recover at home rather than at the hospital by default from Wednesday onwards, after a pilot programme saw encouraging results.

The arrangement will be progressively extended to those aged 50 or below with no significant illnesses – a group that accounts for half of all infected cases now, according to Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

A NEW PHASE OF THE PANDEMIC FOR SINGAPORE

Indeed, Singapore has moved into a new phase of the pandemic.

High vaccination rates have enabled this shift by substantially reducing the severity and risk of death of “breakthrough infections” involving the fully vaccinated, even with the emergence of the Delta variant.

MOH data for cases identified over the past month shows that for every 1,000 breakthrough infections, only seven were sick enough to require oxygen supplementation with none dead or needing intensive care.

Seen from the lens of severe disease, the current situation is not as bad as it appears from record-high community cases. There are seven in intensive care as of Sunday (Sep 12).