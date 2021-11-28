Commentary: Endometriosis - better understanding of pain descriptors result in faster diagnosis

BIRMINGHAM: Though endometriosis affects an estimated one in 10 women of reproductive age, most women with the condition visit a GP over 10 times before being referred to specialist care for a diagnosis.

This can mean an average wait of eight years to receive a diagnosis. Given the chronic pelvic pain that endometriosis causes – which can sometimes be incapacitating – this delay can severely impact sufferers' physical, social and mental health.

While a key cause of this delay is the dismissal and normalisation of women’s pain, another cause may be the challenge of adequately communicating how it feels – which is something our latest study explored.

LANGUAGE BARRIER

We found that both women and doctors find current tools for communicating endometriosis pain inadequate. We also found that some of the language women used to articulate their pain wasn’t recognised by GPs.

This miscommunication could mean many women aren’t getting the diagnosis or treatment they need – or may be waiting longer than necessary for it.

To conduct our study, we first surveyed 131 women with endometriosis. We asked them about the difficulties they faced talking about their pain with doctors prior to being diagnosed and how they describe their pain.

Many women reported that the numeric rating scales (zero being no pain and severe pain being a 10) commonly used in consultation didn’t accurately capture the severity and impact of their pain on their day-to-day lives.

Some expressed the need for linguistic or visual tools, with one participant stating: “I did not associate what I was feeling as ‘pain.’ I needed to see a list of feelings … like burning, dragging, squeezing.”