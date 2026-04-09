Commentary: Singapore cannot import its way to energy security

SINGAPORE: Energy transition is often framed as a sustainability issue. Security considerations have always been present – certainly for policymakers – but the public narrative tends to be about climate change and decarbonisation.

What has become explicit with increasing global conflict is the vulnerability that comes with reliance on fuel imports. From Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 to the Iran war, the impetus for Singapore to wean off its dependence on imported energy resources has never been stronger.

The war in Iran sent prices of oil and gas skyrocketing. Even with a ceasefire or if the war ends, global supply has taken a hit and could take months or years to recover to pre-war levels. Middle Eastern oil producers cut production as exports via the Strait of Hormuz are blocked and they run out of storage capacity. “Extensive damage” by Iranian missiles to the Ras Laffan site reduced Qatar’s LNG capacity by 17 per cent.

In Singapore, the government announced on Tuesday (Apr 7) that it would provide nearly S$1 billion (US$777 million) in additional support measures, as businesses and households face rising costs of commodities and services from petrol and electricity to food.