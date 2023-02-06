Commentary: How about an energy rationing exercise, like Singapore did with food and water in the past?

SINGAPORE: Europe is facing one of its deepest energy crises in decades. Record warm winter temperatures, though, has helped it avoid the worst of Russia’s squeeze and many Europeans’ nightmare scenario - energy rationing.

The region’s heavy reliance on imported Russian natural gas, weaponised as part of the war in Ukraine, has meant household and companies have been asked to curb energy consumption amid tight supply and high prices.

Japan too has been urged to reduce electricity use since early 2022, amid struggles with power shortages and a record heat wave in summer. The country is the world’s largest importer of liquefied natural gas (LNG) and has also felt the spill-over effects of the Russia-Ukraine war.

All this raise the prudence for Singapore, primarily dependent on the import of natural gas for its electricity supply, to keep up energy conservation and diversification efforts - and perhaps even consider conducting an electricity rationing exercise.

WHY CONSIDER ELECTRICITY RATIONING

Energy conservation is a social effort to make households and businesses more aware of consumption habits. When rolled out as a policy, it becomes a rationing tool that puts a cap on the energy demand.

A closer look at the energy situation in Europe and Japan helps us understand why rationing was considered.