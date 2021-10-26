Commentary: Why have energy retailers folded so quickly in Singapore?

SINGAPORE: In recent weeks, something unusual happened in Singapore’s energy market which raises important questions. iSwitch, Ohm Energy, Best Electricity and SilverCloud Energy exited the retail side of the electricity market.

Another two companies – Diamond Electric and Union Power – have stopped accepting new customers while they review and restructure their business models. These companies have attributed their actions to soaring wholesale electricity prices.

What’s behind this flurry of moves among local electricity retailers? First, we need to understand how the market works.

Electricity retailers buy much of the electricity they sell to consumers from the wholesale electricity market. The monthly average for the uniform Singapore energy price (USEP) has however more than doubled within the last year, from S$67 per megawatt hour (MWh) in October 2020 to S$156/MWh in September 2021.

Between Oct 1 to 14, the average USEP was closer to S$400/MWh. This represents only the cost of electricity and doesn’t consider operational costs.

However, regulated tariffs – the price of electricity the state power provider must offer to customers – imply retailers will be effectively capped at a selling price nearer S$250/MWh at least for the near future.

The regulated tariff establishes a boundary for electricity prices that retailers will face and plays a role to help ensure that customers don’t pay too high a price.

The recent high prices present more than a squeeze to revenue margins for retailers, they reflect unambiguous and large losses. While the electricity futures market offers a mechanism for retailers to shield themselves against wholesale market price volatility, some futures prices also spiked above S$850/MWh.

On Oct 19, the Energy Market Authority (EMA), responding to the sudden and extreme market fluctuations, introduced several safeguard measures for consumers and pre-emptive energy security measures for generators.

These measures include: The establishment of standby fuel facilities which will enable power generating companies (gencos) to draw natural gas from local reserves when international prices are high; the requirement that gencos with excess natural gas must offer the first right of refusal to sell to other gencos that have not contracted enough supply; and active intervention in the wholesale electricity market to ensure system stability where necessary.